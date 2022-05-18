

Universum Film (UFA)

Cinematographers behind 15 iconic films in movie history

A wide industrial shot from the film “Metropolis”



Karl Freund: ‘Metropolis’ (1927)

Men look on at their master in dystopian world



The Archers

Jack Cardiff: ‘The Red Shoes’ (1948)

Moira Shearer dances in a ballet in “The Red Shoes”



United Artists/Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty Images

Stanley Cortez: ‘The Night of the Hunter’ (1955)

Shelley Winters and Robert Mitchum in a dramatically lit bedroom on the set of “The Night of the Hunter”



Horizon Pictures

Freddie Young: ‘Lawrence of Arabia’ (1962)

Camel caravan across Arabian desert



Metor-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM)

Geoffrey Unsworth: ‘2001: A Space Odyssey’ (1968)

Actor Keir Dullea floating in a surreal, futuristic, red setting



Paramount Pictures

Gordon Willis: ‘The Godfather’ (1972)

Vito Corleone’s funeral



Paramount Pictures

Néstor Almendros: ‘Days of Heaven’ (1978)

A silhouette of Richard Gere standing in a wheat field with an old farmhouse in the distance



American Zoetrope

Vittorio Storaro: ‘Apocalypse Now’ (1979)

A silhouette of a boat with soldiers floats along a river in front of a deep blue and greeen sky



The Ladd Company

Jordan Cronenweth: ‘Blade Runner’ (1982)

Harrison Ford in a scene from “Bladerunner”



Road Movies Filmproduktion

Robby Müller: ‘Paris, Texas’ (1984)

A solitary figure stands in a parking lot under a green light with a sunset in the distance



Warner Bros.

Robert Richardson: ‘JFK’ (1991)

Actors Kevin Costner and Sissy Spacek in a scene from “JFK”



Dreamworks Pictures

Janusz Kamiński: ‘Saving Private Ryan’ (1998)

Tom Hanks in a wartime beach scene from “Saving Private Ryan”



Block 2 Pictures

Christopher Doyle: ‘In the Mood for Love’ (2000)

Actress Maggie Cheung in a scene from “In the Mood for Love”



Paramount Vantage

Roger Deakins: ‘No Country for Old Men’ (2007)

Rolling desert landscape of West Texas



Warner Bros.

Emmanuel Lubezki: ‘Gravity’ (2013)

Sandra Bullock floats in space with Earth in the distance