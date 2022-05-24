Skip to Content
Best Clint Eastwood movies


Produzioni Europee Associate (PEA)

Regal Films

#68. Ambush at Cimarron Pass (1958)


Warner Bros.

#67. Pink Cadillac (1989)


Warner Bros.

#66. The 15:17 to Paris (2018)


Arthur Lubin Productions

#65. The First Traveling Saleslady (1956)


Warner Bros.

#64. City Heat (1984)


Warner Bros.

#63. Lafayette Escadrille (1958)


Warner Bros.

#62. Cry Macho (2021)


Universal International Pictures (UI)

#61. Francis in the Navy (1955)


Warner Bros.

#60. The Rookie (1990)


Warner Bros.

#59. Firefox (1982)


Dino de Laurentiis Cinematografica

#58. The Witches (1967)


Warner Bros.

#57. Bronco Billy (1980)


Warner Bros.

#56. Any Which Way You Can (1980)


Warner Bros.

#55. The Dead Pool (1988)


Warner Bros.

#54. Tightrope (1984)


Universal Pictures

#53. The Eiger Sanction (1975)


Warner Bros.

#52. Every Which Way but Loose (1978)


Universal Pictures

#51. Coogan’s Bluff (1968)


The Malpaso Company

#50. Joe Kidd (1972)


Warner Bros.

#49. The Gauntlet (1977)


Warner Bros.

#48. Blood Work (2002)


Warner Bros.

#47. White Hunter Black Heart (1990)


Clipsal Films

#46. Space Cowboys (2000)


Warner Bros.

#45. Hereafter (2010)


Malpaso Productions

#44. J. Edgar (2011)


The Malpaso Company

#43. Honkytonk Man (1982)


The Malpaso Company

#42. Paint Your Wagon (1969)


Warner Bros.

#41. True Crime (1999)


Warner Bros.

#40. Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil (1997)


Warner Bros.

#39. Sudden Impact (1983)


Warner Bros.

#38. The Enforcer (1976)


Malpaso Productions

#37. Absolute Power (1997)


Malpaso Productions

#36. Jersey Boys (2014)


Malpaso Productions

#35. Heartbreak Ridge (1986)


Warner Bros.

#34. Trouble with the Curve (2012)


The Malpaso Company

#33. Play Misty for Me (1971)


The Malpaso Company

#32. Breezy (1973)


The Malpaso Company

#31. Thunderbolt and Lightfoot (1974)


The Malpaso Company

#30. Two Mules for Sister Sara (1970)


The Malpaso Company

#29. Hang ’Em High (1968)


Warner Bros.

#28. The Mule (2018)


Warner Bros.

#27. Bird (1988)


Warner Bros.

#26. Flags of Our Fathers (2006)


The Malpaso Company

#25. The Beguiled (1971)


The Malpaso Company

#24. Magnum Force (1973)


Columbia Pictures Corporation

#23. In the Line of Fire (1993)


The Malpaso Company

#22. Pale Rider (1985)


Warner Bros.

#21. Invictus (2009)


Warner Bros.

#20. American Sniper (2014)


Malpaso Productions

#19. Sully (2016)


The Malpaso Company

#18. High Plains Drifter (1973)


Warner Bros.

#17. A Perfect World (1993)


Appian Way

#16. Richard Jewell (2019)


Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM)

#15. Kelly’s Heroes (1970)


Gershwin-Kastner Productions

#14. Where Eagles Dare (1968)


Warner Bros.

#13. The Bridges of Madison County (1995)


Paramount Pictures

#12. Escape from Alcatraz (1979)


The Malpaso Company

#11. Dirty Harry (1971)


Warner Bros.

#10. The Outlaw Josey Wales (1976)


Malpaso Productions

#9. Changeling (2008)


Warner Bros.

#8. Letters from Iwo Jima (2006)


Jolly Film

#7. A Fistful of Dollars (1964)


Warner Bros.

#6. Mystic River (2003)


Warner Bros.

#5. Million Dollar Baby (2004)


Matten Productions

#4. Gran Torino (2008)


Produzioni Europee Associate (PEA)

#3. For a Few Dollars More (1965)


Warner Bros.

#2. Unforgiven (1992)


Produzioni Europee Associate (PEA)

#1. The Good, the Bad and the Ugly (1966)

