Song of the summer the year you graduated from high school
1958: ‘Nel Blu Dipinto Di Blu (Volaré)’
1959: ‘Lonely Boy’
1960: ‘I’m Sorry’
1961: ‘Tossin’ and Turnin’’
1962: ‘Roses Are Red (My Love)’
1963: ‘Fingertips – Pt. 2’
1964: ‘Where Did Our Love Go’
1965: ‘(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction’
1966: ‘Wild Thing’
1967: ‘Light My Fire’
1968: ‘This Guy’s In Love With You’
1969: ‘In the Year 2525’
1970: ‘(They Long to Be) Close to You’
1971: ‘How Can You Mend a Broken Heart’
1972: ‘Alone Again (Naturally)’
1973: ‘Bad, Bad Leroy Brown’
1974: ‘Annie’s Song’
1975: ‘One of These Nights’
1976: ‘Don’t Go Breaking My Heart’
1977: ‘I Just Want to Be Your Everything’
1979: ‘Bad Girls’
1980: ‘It’s Still Rock and Roll to Me’
1981: ‘Jessie’s Girl’
1982: ‘Eye of the Tiger’
1983: ‘Every Breath You Take’
1984: ‘When Doves Cry’
1985: ‘Shout’
1986: ‘Papa Don’t Preach’
1987: ’Alone’
1988: ‘Roll with It’
1989: ‘Right Here Waiting’
1990: ‘Vision of Love’
1991: ‘(Everything I Do) I Do It for You’
1992: ‘Baby Got Back’
1993: ‘Can’t Help Falling in Love’
1994: ‘I Swear’
1995: ‘Waterfalls’
1996: ‘Macarena (Bayside Boys Mix)’
1997: ‘I’ll Be Missing You’
1998: ‘The Boy Is Mine’
1999: ‘Genie in a Bottle’
2000: ‘Bent’
2001: ‘U Remind Me’
2002: ‘Hot in Herre’
2003: ‘Crazy in Love’
2004: ‘Confessions Part II’
2005: ‘We Belong Together’
2006: ‘Promiscuous’
2007: ‘Umbrella’
2008: ‘I Kissed a Girl’
2009: ‘I Gotta Feeling’
2010: ‘California Gurls’
2011: ‘Party Rock Anthem’
2012: ‘Call Me Maybe’
2013: ‘Blurred Lines’
2014: ‘Fancy’
2015: ‘Cheerleader’
2016: ‘One Dance’
2017: ‘Despacito’
2018: ‘In My Feelings’
2019: ‘Old Town Road’
2020: ‘Rockstar’
