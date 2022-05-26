

National Lampoon

10 iconic American road trip movies

Chevy Chase stands on top of a smoking wrecked station wagon while his family stands next to the car amongst the scattered luggage.



Pando Company Inc.

Easy Rider (1969)

Dennis Hopper and Peter Fonda riding motorcycles on the highway in the desert.



Vortex

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre (1974)

Young people riding in a van on a roadtrip.



National Lampoon

National Lampoon’s Vacation (1983)

The Griswold family waving in front of their packed up station wagon



Road Movies Filmproduktion

Paris, Texas (1984)

A man and a little boy eat fast food in the back of a pickup truck under an overpass.



United Artists

Rain Man (1988)

Tom Cruise driving a car with Valeria Golino in the passenger seat.



Pathé Entertainment

Thelma & Louise (1991)

Geena Davis, Susan Sarandon and Brad Pitt in a convertible



Warner Bros.

Natural Born Killers (1994)

Woody Harrelson and Juliette Lewis lit up in all red smiling in a convertible.



Asymmetrical Productions

The Straight Story (1999)

An old man in a cowboy hat riding a John Deere lawnmower on the highway.



Fox Searchlight Pictures

Sideways (2004)

Two men in a Saab convertible drive through wine country.



Fox Searchlight Pictures

Little Miss Sunshine (2006)

A family bursting out of a yellow VW van with the door on the ground.