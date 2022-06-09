

Cities where rents have increased the most

View of apartment buildings across reservoir in New York’s Central Park



#10. Raleigh, North Carolina

Raleigh, North Carolina skyline.



#9. Nashville, Tennessee

Skyline of downtown Nashville at sunset



#8. Austin, Texas

View of the Austin skyline from across a river



#7. Las Vegas

Las Vegas neighborhood surrounded by mountains.



#6. Tucson, Arizona

Tucson, Arizona urban skyline at dusk.



#5. Phoenix

Aerial skyline of Phoenix, Arizona with mountains in the background.



#4. Mesa, Arizona

Distant view of Mesa, Arizona’s skyline



#3. Miami

Aerial view of downtown Miami at dusk.



#2. Tampa, Florida

Tampa, Florida aerial view of downtown on the water.



#1. New York

Lights glowing in aerial view of New York City downtown at sunset.