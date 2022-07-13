How teacher shortages are affecting K-12 schools across the country
Jon Cherry // Getty Images
How teacher shortages are affecting K-12 schools across the country
Almost empty hallway of a school with a stop sign on a door.
Jon Cherry // Getty Images
Larger class sizes
A second grade teacher starts class and students look up at her from desks.
PAUL RATJE/AFP // Getty Images
Additional responsibilities for teachers
A girl raises her hand in an elementary school classroom.
Canva
Fewer extracurricular activities
Students sit in an art class painting pictures.
PAUL RATJE/AFP // Getty Images
Lower student achievement
Two third grade girls work on assignments in class, one with an animal book and the other with a weather book.
RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post // Getty Images
Limited specialized programs
Reading Interventionist helps students during a Dyslexia Support program.
Comments