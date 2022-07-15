10 colleges where women graduates earn more than men
Canva
10 colleges where women graduates earn more than men
Female college graduates in line to receive their diplomas
Motortion Films // Shutterstock
#10. Viterbo University
Students sitting together studying outside at college
Cindy Ord // Getty Images
#9. Marymount Manhattan College
Move-in day at Marymount Manhattan College
Gorodenkoff // Shutterstock
#8. Oklahoma Wesleyan University
Students attending class in a lecture hall
Jacob Lund // Shutterstock
#7. American International College
University students studying in the library
Brad McPherson // Shutterstock
#6. Talladega College
The Talladega College Marching Band
The Washington Post // Getty Images
#5. Washington Adventist University
Students waiting for the bus at Washington Adventist University
Canva
#4. Cumberland University
A college student working on her laptop outside
San Francisco Chronicle/Hearst Newspapers // Getty Images
#3. San Francisco Art Institute
San Francisco Art Institute at Pier 2 in Fort Mason in San Francisco
James Kirkikis // Shutterstock
#2. Hampton University
The Monroe Memorial Chapel on the campus of Hampton University
haireena // Shutterstock
#1. Holy Names University
A college university campus