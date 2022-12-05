Skip to Content
Best-performing stocks last week


TY Lim // Shutterstock

Netflix stock index on a smartphone screen.

Stacker compiled a list of the best-performing stocks in the S&P 500 last week using data from IEX Cloud. Stocks are ranked based on percent price change from Nov. 28 to Dec. 2. All stocks in the S&P 500 listed on Barchart were considered.

Industries with the most stocks in the top 25
#1. Health Care: 6
#2. Communication Services: 4
#2. Consumer Discretionary: 4
#2. Information Technology: 4
#2. Materials: 4

The highest performing stock on the list returned +17.6% last week. Read on to see which companies made the list.


Stacker

#25. Take-Two Interactive (TTWO)

– Last week price change: +7.4% (+$7.50)
– Industry: Communication Services – Interactive Home Entertainment


Stacker

#24. Ceridian (CDAY)

– Last week price change: +7.4% (+$4.81)
– Industry: Information Technology – Application Software


Stacker

#23. Live Nation Entertainment (LYV)

– Last week price change: +7.6% (+$5.23)
– Industry: Communication Services – Movies & Entertainment


Stacker

#22. Enphase (ENPH)

– Last week price change: +7.6% (+$23.79)
– Industry: Information Technology – Electronic Components


Stacker

#21. Steris (STE)

– Last week price change: +7.7% (+$13.67)
– Industry: Health Care – Health Care Equipment


Stacker

#20. Monolithic Power Systems (MPWR)

– Last week price change: +7.8% (+$27.72)
– Industry: Information Technology – Semiconductors


Stacker

#19. International Flavors & Fragrances (IFF)

– Last week price change: +8.0% (+$7.99)
– Industry: Materials – Specialty Chemicals


Stacker

#18. Teleflex (TFX)

– Last week price change: +8.1% (+$18.09)
– Industry: Health Care – Health Care Equipment


Stacker

#17. Celanese (CE)

– Last week price change: +8.3% (+$8.34)
– Industry: Materials – Specialty Chemicals


Stacker

#16. Halliburton (HAL)

– Last week price change: +8.3% (+$2.99)
– Industry: Energy – Oil & Gas Equipment & Services


Stacker

#15. Organon & Co. (OGN)

– Last week price change: +8.4% (+$2.06)
– Industry: Health Care – Pharmaceuticals


Stacker

#14. Idexx Laboratories (IDXX)

– Last week price change: +8.8% (+$35.20)
– Industry: Health Care – Health Care Equipment


Stacker

#13. Wynn Resorts (WYNN)

– Last week price change: +8.9% (+$6.95)
– Industry: Consumer Discretionary – Casinos & Gaming


Stacker

#12. West Pharmaceutical Services (WST)

– Last week price change: +9.0% (+$20.17)
– Industry: Health Care – Health Care Supplies


Stacker

#11. Bath & Body Works (BBWI)

– Last week price change: +9.5% (+$3.80)
– Industry: Consumer Discretionary – Specialty Stores


Stacker

#10. Newmont (NEM)

– Last week price change: +9.8% (+$4.35)
– Industry: Materials – Gold


Stacker

#9. Las Vegas Sands (LVS)

– Last week price change: +9.9% (+$4.31)
– Industry: Consumer Discretionary – Casinos & Gaming


Stacker

#8. The Estée Lauder Companies (EL)

– Last week price change: +10.0% (+$21.71)
– Industry: Consumer Staples – Personal Products


Stacker

#7. MarketAxess (MKTX)

– Last week price change: +10.4% (+$26.54)
– Industry: Financials – Financial Exchanges & Data


Stacker

#6. Freeport-McMoRan (FCX)

– Last week price change: +11.1% (+$4.03)
– Industry: Materials – Copper


Stacker

#5. Catalent (CTLT)

– Last week price change: +11.4% (+$5.33)
– Industry: Health Care – Pharmaceuticals


Stacker

#4. FIS (FIS)

– Last week price change: +13.0% (+$8.53)
– Industry: Information Technology – Data Processing & Outsourced Services


Stacker

#3. Meta Platforms (META)

– Last week price change: +13.5% (+$14.71)
– Industry: Communication Services – Interactive Media & Services


Stacker

#2. Netflix (NFLX)

– Last week price change: +14.0% (+$39.24)
– Industry: Communication Services – Movies & Entertainment


Stacker

#1. Etsy (ETSY)

– Last week price change: +17.6% (+$21.01)
– Industry: Consumer Discretionary – Internet & Direct Marketing Retail

Stacker

