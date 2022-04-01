

Canva

Best performing REIT stocks last month

There were zero real estate investment trust, or REIT, IPOs in the first quarter of 2022. As of March 31, there have been 210 days since the last IPO, when Generation Income Properties raised $17 million on Sept. 2, 2021, which is the longest streak without a REIT IPO since 2014. In 2021, four IPOs raised a total of $857 million, with Phillips Edison & Company having the largest offering, worth $547 million.

Four Springs Capital Trust had planned to go public on the New York Stock Exchange in January 2022 but postponed its IPO “due to market conditions.” Strawberry Fields, a healthcare REIT, may be the first REIT IPO of the year after they publicly filed a registration statement on March 30, with an initial price of $9.23 per share, which would raise about $14 million, giving the company a market value of more than $490 million.

While REITs are still down -4.2% year to date, they bounced back in March with a positive return of 5.9%, slightly beating the S&P 500’s 5.2% gain.

Real estate platform ZeroDown compiled a list of the best-performing REITs in March, using data from IEX Cloud. Stocks are ranked based on total returns, including dividends. All REITs based in the U.S. listed on Nareit were considered. REITs, short for real estate investment trusts, are companies that own and operate income-producing properties such as residential, office buildings, retail, or timberland. To qualify as a REIT, the company must distribute 90% of taxable income to shareholders.



Stacker

#20. Crown Castle International Corp. (CCI)

– March total return: +11.7%

— Price change: +10.8%

— Dividends: $1.47

– REIT type: Infrastructure REITs



Stacker

#19. CareTrust REIT (CTRE)

– March total return: +11.9%

— Price change: +10.3%

— Dividends: $0.28

– REIT type: Health Care REITs



Stacker

#18. The Necessity Retail REIT (RTL)

– March total return: +12.4%

— Price change: +12.4%

— Dividends: $0.00

– REIT type: Retail REITs



Stacker

#17. National Health Investors (NHI)

– March total return: +12.4%

— Price change: +10.7%

— Dividends: $0.90

– REIT type: Health Care REITs



Stacker

#16. Whitestone REIT (WSR)

– March total return: +13.1%

— Price change: +12.5%

— Dividends: $0.08

– REIT type: Retail REITs



Stacker

#15. SBA Communications Corporation (SBAC)

– March total return: +13.7%

— Price change: +13.4%

— Dividends: $0.71

– REIT type: Infrastructure REITs



Stacker

#14. New York City REIT (NYC)

– March total return: +13.7%

— Price change: +13.7%

— Dividends: $0.00

– REIT type: Office REITs



Stacker

#13. Iron Mountain (IRM)

– March total return: +13.9%

— Price change: +12.7%

— Dividends: $0.62

– REIT type: Specialty REITs



Stacker

#12. LTC Properties (LTC)

– March total return: +14.3%

— Price change: +13.7%

— Dividends: $0.19

– REIT type: Health Care REITs



Stacker

#11. Saul Centers (BFS)

– March total return: +14.5%

— Price change: +14.5%

— Dividends: $0.00

– REIT type: Retail REITs



Stacker

#10. Ventas (VTR)

– March total return: +15.2%

— Price change: +14.4%

— Dividends: $0.45

– REIT type: Health Care REITs



Stacker

#9. CBL Properties (CBL)

– March total return: +15.4%

— Price change: +15.4%

— Dividends: $0.00

– REIT type: Retail REITs



Stacker

#8. Welltower (WELL)

– March total return: +15.4%

— Price change: +15.4%

— Dividends: $0.00

– REIT type: Health Care REITs



Stacker

#7. Farmland Partners (FPI)

– March total return: +18.3%

— Price change: +17.8%

— Dividends: $0.05

– REIT type: Specialty REITs



Stacker

#6. Ashford Hospitality Trust (AHT)

– March total return: +18.5%

— Price change: +18.5%

— Dividends: $0.00

– REIT type: Lodging/Resorts REITs



Stacker

#5. ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (ACR)

– March total return: +19.1%

— Price change: +19.1%

— Dividends: $0.00

– REIT type: Mortgage REITs



Stacker

#4. InvenTrust Properties Corp. (IVT)

– March total return: +19.4%

— Price change: +18.6%

— Dividends: $0.21

– REIT type: Retail REITs



Stacker

#3. Gladstone Land Corporation (LAND)

– March total return: +22.0%

— Price change: +21.8%

— Dividends: $0.05

– REIT type: Specialty REITs



Stacker

#2. CoreCivic (CXW)

– March total return: +22.6%

— Price change: +22.6%

— Dividends: $0.00

– REIT type: Specialty REITs



Stacker

#1. Seritage Growth Properties (SRG)

– March total return: +24.2%

— Price change: +24.2%

— Dividends: $0.00

– REIT type: Retail REITs

This story originally appeared on ZeroDown

and was produced and distributed in partnership with Stacker Studio.