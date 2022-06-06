How your state is teaching kids financial literacy
Students in a classroom listen to their teacher
Many states include personal finance in standards for K-12 schools
Map of states where personal finance education is included in k-12 educational standards
Some school districts are required to offer personal finance education standards
Map of states where school districts must implement personal finance standards
Some states require each high school to offer personal finance topics
State map where high schools must offer personal finance topics
Some states require all high school students to take a personal finance class
State map where high school students must take personal finance coursework
4 states have standardized testing on personal finance
State map showing states with standardized testing for personal finance topics
6 states have implemented new personal finance education requirements within the past 2 years
A student’s hand takes notes at a desk in a classroom
