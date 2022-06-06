Skip to Content
stacker-News
By
Published 7:44 PM

How your state is teaching kids financial literacy


Canva

How your state is teaching kids financial literacy

Students in a classroom listen to their teacher


GoHenry

Many states include personal finance in standards for K-12 schools

Map of states where personal finance education is included in k-12 educational standards


GoHenry

Some school districts are required to offer personal finance education standards

Map of states where school districts must implement personal finance standards


GoHenry

Some states require each high school to offer personal finance topics

State map where high schools must offer personal finance topics


GoHenry

Some states require all high school students to take a personal finance class

State map where high school students must take personal finance coursework


GoHenry

4 states have standardized testing on personal finance

State map showing states with standardized testing for personal finance topics


Canva

6 states have implemented new personal finance education requirements within the past 2 years

A student’s hand takes notes at a desk in a classroom

stacker-News

Stacker

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content