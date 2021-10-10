Oregon - Stacker



Famous actors from Oregon

Admiring and envying the world’s biggest stars is easy to do on Instagram. From A-list movie stars and major musicians to pro ball players and comedians who landed their own sitcoms, there’s no shortage of evidence of just how good the good life is. They post pictures of themselves with other big shots on rooftop bars, at exclusive clubs, at backstage parties, and at restaurants where regular people can’t get a reservation.

But the vast majority of these celebrities were born and raised outside of Hollywood, finding their way to the bright lights and big money of superstardom from obscure beginnings in regular small towns or cities across the country.

Stacker compiled a list of actors that were born in Oregon from IMDb’s most popular list. For each actor, we included a movie poster image from a film he is known for (all movie poster images from OMDb). Keep reading to see which favorite actors are from your home state.



River Phoenix

– Born: Madras (8/23/1970)

– Died: 8/23/1970

– Known for:

— Mike Waters in “My Own Private Idaho” (1991)

— Chris Chambers in “Stand by Me” (1986)

— Charlie in “The Mosquito Coast” (1986)



Michael Cassidy

– Born: Portland (3/20/1983)

– Known for:

— Dylan West / Houdini in “Zoom” (2006)

— Jimmy Olsen in “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice” (2016)

— Zach Stevens in “The O.C.” (2004-2005)



Ty Burrell

– Born: Grants Pass (8/22/1967)

– Known for:

— Phil Dunphy in “Modern Family” (2009-2020)

— Bailey in “Finding Dory” (2016)

— Jean Pierre Napoleon in “Muppets Most Wanted” (2014)



Eric Christian Olsen

– Born: Eugene (5/31/1977)

– Known for:

— Lloyd Christmas in “Dumb and Dumberer: When Harry Met Lloyd” (2003)

— Nick Brady in “Fired Up!” (2009)

— Chad in “Cellular” (2004)



Jason James Richter

– Born: Medford (1/29/1980)

– Known for:

— Detective Williams in ” The Little Things” (2021)

— Saville in ” Last Call” (2021)

— Corporal Erastus Winters / Corporal William Norton / Private John Zazier in ” Remember the Sultana” (2018)



Ryan Potter

– Born: Portland (9/12/1995)

– Known for:

— Hiro in ” Big Hero 6″ (2014)

— Gar Logan in ” Titans” (2018-2021)

— Mike Fukanaga / Fantasy Ishina Ninja / Jellyface / Young Hattori Fukanaga / Young Kagema in ” Supah Ninjas” (2011-2013)