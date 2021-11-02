

Stuart Seeger // Wikicommons

Where people in Oregon are moving to most

The U.S. is among the most mobile countries in the world, but our rates of moving have slumped in recent decades. In 2019, for example, a lower percentage of Americans changed residence than any year prior since 1947 when migration statistics were first gathered by the Census Bureau. Between March of 2019 and 2020, just 9.3% of Americans moved.

American migration has been in some form of decline since the housing boom and economic growth of the ‘40s, ‘50s, and ‘60s. During that period, as much as 20% of the population moved each year.

Stacker compiled a list of where people in Oregon are moving to most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. States are ranked by the number of people that have moved from Oregon in 2019. Keep reading to see where people in your home state are moving the most.



Canva

#30. Mississippi

– Moved from Oregon to Mississippi in 2019: 565

— 0.5% of residents that moved

– Moved from Mississippi to Oregon in 2019: 10

— #42 most common destination from Mississippi



Royalbroil // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Wisconsin

– Moved from Oregon to Wisconsin in 2019: 639

— 0.6% of residents that moved

– Moved from Wisconsin to Oregon in 2019: 564

— #31 most common destination from Wisconsin



Canva

#28. Alaska

– Moved from Oregon to Alaska in 2019: 750

— 0.6% of residents that moved

– Moved from Alaska to Oregon in 2019: 2,068

— #6 most common destination from Alaska



TommyBrison // Shutterstock

#27. Missouri

– Moved from Oregon to Missouri in 2019: 761

— 0.7% of residents that moved

– Moved from Missouri to Oregon in 2019: 947

— #29 most common destination from Missouri



Yahala // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Indiana

– Moved from Oregon to Indiana in 2019: 951

— 0.8% of residents that moved

– Moved from Indiana to Oregon in 2019: 681

— #28 most common destination from Indiana



tochichi//Wikicommons

#25. South Dakota

– Moved from Oregon to South Dakota in 2019: 958

— 0.8% of residents that moved

– Moved from South Dakota to Oregon in 2019: 4

— #39 most common destination from South Dakota



Pixabay

#24. New Mexico

– Moved from Oregon to New Mexico in 2019: 976

— 0.8% of residents that moved

– Moved from New Mexico to Oregon in 2019: 1,251

— #11 most common destination from New Mexico



SD Dirk // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Iowa

– Moved from Oregon to Iowa in 2019: 981

— 0.8% of residents that moved

– Moved from Iowa to Oregon in 2019: 802

— #24 most common destination from Iowa



ESB Professional // Shutterstock

#22. Pennsylvania

– Moved from Oregon to Pennsylvania in 2019: 1,004

— 0.9% of residents that moved

– Moved from Pennsylvania to Oregon in 2019: 1,678

— #27 most common destination from Pennsylvania



Canva

#21. Georgia

– Moved from Oregon to Georgia in 2019: 1,024

— 0.9% of residents that moved

– Moved from Georgia to Oregon in 2019: 848

— #36 most common destination from Georgia



Ron Cogswell//Wikicommons

#20. Virginia

– Moved from Oregon to Virginia in 2019: 1,042

— 0.9% of residents that moved

– Moved from Virginia to Oregon in 2019: 1,582

— #34 most common destination from Virginia



PhotosByMahin // Pixabay

#19. Michigan

– Moved from Oregon to Michigan in 2019: 1,110

— 1.0% of residents that moved

– Moved from Michigan to Oregon in 2019: 1,250

— #24 most common destination from Michigan



Canva

#18. Minnesota

– Moved from Oregon to Minnesota in 2019: 1,119

— 1.0% of residents that moved

– Moved from Minnesota to Oregon in 2019: 1,368

— #20 most common destination from Minnesota



Christopher & Amy Esposito // Wikicommons

#17. Illinois

– Moved from Oregon to Illinois in 2019: 1,214

— 1.0% of residents that moved

– Moved from Illinois to Oregon in 2019: 1,602

— #31 most common destination from Illinois



Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#16. Massachusetts

– Moved from Oregon to Massachusetts in 2019: 1,288

— 1.1% of residents that moved

– Moved from Massachusetts to Oregon in 2019: 1,689

— #25 most common destination from Massachusetts



Imilious // Wikicommons

#15. Tennessee

– Moved from Oregon to Tennessee in 2019: 1,453

— 1.3% of residents that moved

– Moved from Tennessee to Oregon in 2019: 1,113

— #30 most common destination from Tennessee



Canva

#14. Hawaii

– Moved from Oregon to Hawaii in 2019: 1,613

— 1.4% of residents that moved

– Moved from Hawaii to Oregon in 2019: 2,798

— #8 most common destination from Hawaii



Canva

#13. Ohio

– Moved from Oregon to Ohio in 2019: 1,972

— 1.7% of residents that moved

– Moved from Ohio to Oregon in 2019: 852

— #34 most common destination from Ohio



Sharkshock // Shutterstock

#12. North Carolina

– Moved from Oregon to North Carolina in 2019: 1,976

— 1.7% of residents that moved

– Moved from North Carolina to Oregon in 2019: 1,692

— #30 most common destination from North Carolina



Sara Goth // Wikicommons

#11. Montana

– Moved from Oregon to Montana in 2019: 1,977

— 1.7% of residents that moved

– Moved from Montana to Oregon in 2019: 2,927

— #3 most common destination from Montana



Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock

#10. New York

– Moved from Oregon to New York in 2019: 2,091

— 1.8% of residents that moved

– Moved from New York to Oregon in 2019: 3,462

— #23 most common destination from New York



Nile Dean Meservy // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Utah

– Moved from Oregon to Utah in 2019: 2,873

— 2.5% of residents that moved

– Moved from Utah to Oregon in 2019: 3,684

— #7 most common destination from Utah



randy andy // Shutterstock

#8. Nevada

– Moved from Oregon to Nevada in 2019: 3,392

— 2.9% of residents that moved

– Moved from Nevada to Oregon in 2019: 3,592

— #7 most common destination from Nevada



Arina P Habich // Shutterstock

#7. Colorado

– Moved from Oregon to Colorado in 2019: 3,619

— 3.1% of residents that moved

– Moved from Colorado to Oregon in 2019: 5,730

— #11 most common destination from Colorado



Kolossos // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Florida

– Moved from Oregon to Florida in 2019: 4,309

— 3.7% of residents that moved

– Moved from Florida to Oregon in 2019: 4,218

— #29 most common destination from Florida



Alan Botting // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Texas

– Moved from Oregon to Texas in 2019: 4,430

— 3.8% of residents that moved

– Moved from Texas to Oregon in 2019: 4,441

— #32 most common destination from Texas



DPPed// Wikimedia

#4. Arizona

– Moved from Oregon to Arizona in 2019: 6,979

— 6.0% of residents that moved

– Moved from Arizona to Oregon in 2019: 6,540

— #7 most common destination from Arizona



Boise Metro Chamber // Flickr

#3. Idaho

– Moved from Oregon to Idaho in 2019: 7,570

— 6.5% of residents that moved

– Moved from Idaho to Oregon in 2019: 5,623

— #3 most common destination from Idaho



en:User:Paul.h // Wikimedia

#2. California

– Moved from Oregon to California in 2019: 17,265

— 14.9% of residents that moved

– Moved from California to Oregon in 2019: 37,927

— #5 most common destination from California



Nick Kelly / Faithlife Corporation

#1. Washington

– Moved from Oregon to Washington in 2019: 33,712

— 29.1% of residents that moved

– Moved from Washington to Oregon in 2019: 21,339

— #2 most common destination from Washington