Where people in Oregon are moving to most
The U.S. is among the most mobile countries in the world, but our rates of moving have slumped in recent decades. In 2019, for example, a lower percentage of Americans changed residence than any year prior since 1947 when migration statistics were first gathered by the Census Bureau. Between March of 2019 and 2020, just 9.3% of Americans moved.
American migration has been in some form of decline since the housing boom and economic growth of the ‘40s, ‘50s, and ‘60s. During that period, as much as 20% of the population moved each year.
Stacker compiled a list of where people in Oregon are moving to most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. States are ranked by the number of people that have moved from Oregon in 2019. Keep reading to see where people in your home state are moving the most.
#30. Mississippi
– Moved from Oregon to Mississippi in 2019: 565
— 0.5% of residents that moved
– Moved from Mississippi to Oregon in 2019: 10
— #42 most common destination from Mississippi
#29. Wisconsin
– Moved from Oregon to Wisconsin in 2019: 639
— 0.6% of residents that moved
– Moved from Wisconsin to Oregon in 2019: 564
— #31 most common destination from Wisconsin
#28. Alaska
– Moved from Oregon to Alaska in 2019: 750
— 0.6% of residents that moved
– Moved from Alaska to Oregon in 2019: 2,068
— #6 most common destination from Alaska
#27. Missouri
– Moved from Oregon to Missouri in 2019: 761
— 0.7% of residents that moved
– Moved from Missouri to Oregon in 2019: 947
— #29 most common destination from Missouri
#26. Indiana
– Moved from Oregon to Indiana in 2019: 951
— 0.8% of residents that moved
– Moved from Indiana to Oregon in 2019: 681
— #28 most common destination from Indiana
#25. South Dakota
– Moved from Oregon to South Dakota in 2019: 958
— 0.8% of residents that moved
– Moved from South Dakota to Oregon in 2019: 4
— #39 most common destination from South Dakota
#24. New Mexico
– Moved from Oregon to New Mexico in 2019: 976
— 0.8% of residents that moved
– Moved from New Mexico to Oregon in 2019: 1,251
— #11 most common destination from New Mexico
#23. Iowa
– Moved from Oregon to Iowa in 2019: 981
— 0.8% of residents that moved
– Moved from Iowa to Oregon in 2019: 802
— #24 most common destination from Iowa
#22. Pennsylvania
– Moved from Oregon to Pennsylvania in 2019: 1,004
— 0.9% of residents that moved
– Moved from Pennsylvania to Oregon in 2019: 1,678
— #27 most common destination from Pennsylvania
#21. Georgia
– Moved from Oregon to Georgia in 2019: 1,024
— 0.9% of residents that moved
– Moved from Georgia to Oregon in 2019: 848
— #36 most common destination from Georgia
#20. Virginia
– Moved from Oregon to Virginia in 2019: 1,042
— 0.9% of residents that moved
– Moved from Virginia to Oregon in 2019: 1,582
— #34 most common destination from Virginia
#19. Michigan
– Moved from Oregon to Michigan in 2019: 1,110
— 1.0% of residents that moved
– Moved from Michigan to Oregon in 2019: 1,250
— #24 most common destination from Michigan
#18. Minnesota
– Moved from Oregon to Minnesota in 2019: 1,119
— 1.0% of residents that moved
– Moved from Minnesota to Oregon in 2019: 1,368
— #20 most common destination from Minnesota
#17. Illinois
– Moved from Oregon to Illinois in 2019: 1,214
— 1.0% of residents that moved
– Moved from Illinois to Oregon in 2019: 1,602
— #31 most common destination from Illinois
#16. Massachusetts
– Moved from Oregon to Massachusetts in 2019: 1,288
— 1.1% of residents that moved
– Moved from Massachusetts to Oregon in 2019: 1,689
— #25 most common destination from Massachusetts
#15. Tennessee
– Moved from Oregon to Tennessee in 2019: 1,453
— 1.3% of residents that moved
– Moved from Tennessee to Oregon in 2019: 1,113
— #30 most common destination from Tennessee
#14. Hawaii
– Moved from Oregon to Hawaii in 2019: 1,613
— 1.4% of residents that moved
– Moved from Hawaii to Oregon in 2019: 2,798
— #8 most common destination from Hawaii
#13. Ohio
– Moved from Oregon to Ohio in 2019: 1,972
— 1.7% of residents that moved
– Moved from Ohio to Oregon in 2019: 852
— #34 most common destination from Ohio
#12. North Carolina
– Moved from Oregon to North Carolina in 2019: 1,976
— 1.7% of residents that moved
– Moved from North Carolina to Oregon in 2019: 1,692
— #30 most common destination from North Carolina
#11. Montana
– Moved from Oregon to Montana in 2019: 1,977
— 1.7% of residents that moved
– Moved from Montana to Oregon in 2019: 2,927
— #3 most common destination from Montana
#10. New York
– Moved from Oregon to New York in 2019: 2,091
— 1.8% of residents that moved
– Moved from New York to Oregon in 2019: 3,462
— #23 most common destination from New York
#9. Utah
– Moved from Oregon to Utah in 2019: 2,873
— 2.5% of residents that moved
– Moved from Utah to Oregon in 2019: 3,684
— #7 most common destination from Utah
#8. Nevada
– Moved from Oregon to Nevada in 2019: 3,392
— 2.9% of residents that moved
– Moved from Nevada to Oregon in 2019: 3,592
— #7 most common destination from Nevada
#7. Colorado
– Moved from Oregon to Colorado in 2019: 3,619
— 3.1% of residents that moved
– Moved from Colorado to Oregon in 2019: 5,730
— #11 most common destination from Colorado
#6. Florida
– Moved from Oregon to Florida in 2019: 4,309
— 3.7% of residents that moved
– Moved from Florida to Oregon in 2019: 4,218
— #29 most common destination from Florida
#5. Texas
– Moved from Oregon to Texas in 2019: 4,430
— 3.8% of residents that moved
– Moved from Texas to Oregon in 2019: 4,441
— #32 most common destination from Texas
#4. Arizona
– Moved from Oregon to Arizona in 2019: 6,979
— 6.0% of residents that moved
– Moved from Arizona to Oregon in 2019: 6,540
— #7 most common destination from Arizona
#3. Idaho
– Moved from Oregon to Idaho in 2019: 7,570
— 6.5% of residents that moved
– Moved from Idaho to Oregon in 2019: 5,623
— #3 most common destination from Idaho
#2. California
– Moved from Oregon to California in 2019: 17,265
— 14.9% of residents that moved
– Moved from California to Oregon in 2019: 37,927
— #5 most common destination from California
#1. Washington
– Moved from Oregon to Washington in 2019: 33,712
— 29.1% of residents that moved
– Moved from Washington to Oregon in 2019: 21,339
— #2 most common destination from Washington
