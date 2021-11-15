

Best places to live in Oregon

What do you look for in an ideal town? Proximity to trails, lakes, and beaches? How about top-ranked schools for your children? Would you like a professional or college sports team nearby, or do you prefer museums and art walks?

Stacker compiled a list of the best places to live in Oregon using data from Niche. Niche ranks places to live based on a variety of factors including cost of living, schools, health care, recreation, and weather.

On the list, there’s a robust mix of offerings from great schools and nightlife to high walkability and public parks. Some areas have enjoyed rapid growth thanks to new businesses moving to the area, while others offer glimpses into area history with well-preserved architecture and museums. Keep reading to see if your hometown made the list.

#10. Corvallis

– Population: 58,028

– Median home value: $330,500 (43% own)

– Median rent: $1,091 (57% rent)

– Median household income: $52,942

– Top public schools: Muddy Creek Charter School (A), Crescent Valley High School (A), Hoover Elementary School (A)

– Top private schools: Ashbrook Independent School, Beaver Beginnings, Zion Lutheran Christian School

#9. Ashland

– Population: 21,056

– Median home value: $441,900 (54% own)

– Median rent: $1,085 (46% rent)

– Median household income: $56,315

– Top public schools: Ashland High School (A-), Ashland Middle School (A-), John Muir Elementary School (A-)

– Top private schools: The Siskiyou School, Children’s World Bilingual Montessori School, Lithia Springs School

#8. West Slope

– Population: 6,913

– Median home value: $530,800 (62% own)

– Median rent: $1,170 (38% rent)

– Median household income: $77,105

– Top public schools: School of Science & Technology (A+), International School of Beaverton – High School (A+), Hope Chinese Charter School (A)

– Top private schools: Happy Hollow Children’s Center

#7. Raleigh Hills

– Population: 6,146

– Median home value: $674,600 (53% own)

– Median rent: $1,162 (47% rent)

– Median household income: $82,745

– Top public schools: School of Science & Technology (A+), International School of Beaverton – High School (A+), Hope Chinese Charter School (A)

#6. Lake Oswego

– Population: 39,127

– Median home value: $637,200 (74% own)

– Median rent: $1,614 (26% rent)

– Median household income: $108,927

– Top public schools: Lake Oswego Senior High School (A+), West Linn High School (A+), Lakeridge High School (A+)

– Top private schools: Our Lady of the Lake School (A), International Leadership Academy, West Hills Montessori School – Lake Oswego Campus

#5. West Linn

– Population: 26,656

– Median home value: $493,900 (82% own)

– Median rent: $1,588 (18% rent)

– Median household income: $111,042

– Top public schools: West Linn High School (A+), Lakeridge High School (A+), Three Rivers Charter School (A+)

– Top private schools: Cascade Summit Montessori

#4. Oak Hills

– Population: 12,308

– Median home value: $452,400 (66% own)

– Median rent: $1,410 (34% rent)

– Median household income: $96,323

– Top public schools: School of Science & Technology (A+), International School of Beaverton – High School (A+), Westview High School (A)

#3. Cedar Hills

– Population: 8,912

– Median home value: $415,700 (61% own)

– Median rent: $1,213 (39% rent)

– Median household income: $81,453

– Top public schools: School of Science & Technology (A+), International School of Beaverton – High School (A+), Hope Chinese Charter School (A)

– Top private schools: Holy Trinity Catholic School

#2. Cedar Mill

– Population: 17,659

– Median home value: $598,500 (78% own)

– Median rent: $1,382 (22% rent)

– Median household income: $145,057

– Top public schools: School of Science & Technology (A+), International School of Beaverton – High School (A+), Bonny Slope Elementary School (A)

– Top private schools: St. Pius X. School

#1. Bethany

– Population: 26,501

– Median home value: $557,300 (73% own)

– Median rent: $1,682 (27% rent)

– Median household income: $135,800

– Top public schools: School of Science & Technology (A+), International School of Beaverton – High School (A+), Westview High School (A)

– Top private schools: Goodtime Chinese School, Bethany Village Montessori School, Bethany Village Montessori

