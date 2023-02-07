Most popular girl names in the ’00s in Oregon
Most popular girl names in the ’00s in Oregon
Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for girls in the 2000s in Oregon using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by number of babies born in Oregon from 2000 to 2009.
Note: The Social Security Administration collects data on baby names with a binary understanding of sex and gender. Stacker understands that names aren’t inherently gendered and will continue to look for opportunities in our coverage to demonstrate that.
#50. Katherine
Katherine is a name of Greek origin meaning “pure”.
Oregon
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 619
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 308 (#114 most common name, -50.2% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #37
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 65,330
#49. Haley
Haley is a name of English origin meaning “hay meadow”.
Oregon
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 630
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 103 (#364 most common name, -83.7% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #42
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 57,010
#48. Kylie
Kylie is a name of Aboriginal origin meaning “boomerang”.
Oregon
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 631
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 292 (#123 (tie) most common name, -53.7% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #64
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 46,406
#47. Amelia
Amelia is a variation of Amalia, derived from the Germanic word amal meaning “work”.
Oregon
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 651
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,316 (#8 most common name, +102.2% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #98
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 33,227
#46. Kaitlyn
Kaitlyn is a name of Greek origin meaning “pure”.
Oregon
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 652
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 152 (#252 (tie) most common name, -76.7% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #35
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 66,885
#45. Allison
Allison is a variation of the French name Alice, meaning “noble.”
Oregon
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 654
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 497 (#56 most common name, -24.0% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #41
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 59,958
#44. Morgan
Morgan is a name of Welsh origin meaning “sea chief”.
Oregon
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 657
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 226 (#169 most common name, -65.6% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #31
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 70,734
#43. Kayla
Kayla is a name of Irish origin meaning “slim and fair”.
Oregon
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 666
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 223 (#171 most common name, -66.5% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #22
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 94,317
#42. Jennifer
Jennifer is a name of English origin meaning “white shadow, white wave”.
Oregon
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 669
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 172 (#217 most common name, -74.3% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #39
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 63,401
#41. Zoe
Zoe is a name of Greek origin meaning “life”.
Oregon
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 679
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 622 (#40 most common name, -8.4% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #55
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 48,728
#40. Paige
Paige is a name of Latin origin meaning “young helper”.
Oregon
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 680
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 375 (#91 (tie) most common name, -44.9% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #66
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 45,568
#39. Victoria
Victoria is a name of Latin origin meaning “victory”.
Oregon
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 685
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 535 (#51 most common name, -21.9% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #25
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 84,924
#38. Brianna
Brianna is a name of Irish origin meaning “noble”.
Oregon
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 685
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 279 (#134 (tie) most common name, -59.3% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #18
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 99,768
#37. Julia
Julia is a name of Latin origin meaning “youthful”.
Oregon
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 689
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 329 (#104 most common name, -52.2% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #30
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 70,848
#36. Kaylee
Kaylee is a name of American origin meaning “crown”.
Oregon
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 716
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 398 (#77 most common name, -44.4% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #44
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 56,397
#35. Rachel
Rachel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “ewe”.
Oregon
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 716
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 182 (#206 (tie) most common name, -74.6% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #33
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 68,310
#34. Audrey
Audrey is a name of English origin meaning “noble strength”.
Oregon
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 722
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 770 (#30 most common name, +6.6% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #79
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 41,473
#33. Madeline
Madeline is a name of English origin meaning “high tower”.
Oregon
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 754
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 422 (#73 most common name, -44.0% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #57
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 48,249
#32. Savannah
Savannah is a name of Native American origin meaning “open plain”.
Oregon
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 770
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 459 (#62 most common name, -40.4% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #38
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 64,720
#31. Lillian
Lillian is a name of Latin origin meaning “lily”.
Oregon
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 773
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 839 (#25 most common name, +8.5% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #52
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 49,351
#30. Lauren
Lauren is a name of Latin origin meaning “the bay or laurel plant”.
Oregon
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 785
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 259 (#149 (tie) most common name, -67.0% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #19
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 97,144
#29. Mia
Mia is a name of Latin origin meaning “mine”.
Oregon
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 787
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,184 (#11 most common name, +50.4% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #26
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 83,475
#28. Maria
Maria is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “sea of bitterness”.
Oregon
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 798
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 344 (#99 most common name, -56.9% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #43
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 56,918
#27. Megan
Megan is a name of Welsh origin meaning “pearl”.
Oregon
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 829
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 101 (#371 (tie) most common name, -87.8% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #36
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 66,812
#26. Jasmine
Jasmine is a name of Persian origin meaning “gift from God”.
Oregon
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 934
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 359 (#95 most common name, -61.6% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #29
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 76,029
#25. Lily
Lily is a name of English origin, named after the flower.
Oregon
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 964
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 878 (#21 most common name, -8.9% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #45
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 56,163
#24. Alyssa
Alyssa is a name of Greek origin meaning “rational”.
Oregon
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 999
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 295 (#121 most common name, -70.5% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #14
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 114,469
#23. Sydney
Sydney is a name of English origin meaning “wide meadow”.
Oregon
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,006
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 389 (#83 most common name, -61.3% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #28
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 76,431
#22. Anna
Anna is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “grace”.
Oregon
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,033
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 521 (#54 most common name, -49.6% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #24
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 90,215
#21. Jessica
Jessica is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God beholds”.
Oregon
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,053
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 228 (#168 most common name, -78.3% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #23
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 90,630
#20. Ella
Ella is a name of German origin meaning “fairy maiden”.
Oregon
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,077
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 996 (#15 most common name, -7.5% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #34
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 67,442
#19. Ava
Ava is a name of Latin origin meaning “bird”.
Oregon
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,157
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,396 (#7 most common name, +20.7% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #16
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 104,495
#18. Sarah
Sarah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “princess”.
Oregon
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,227
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 378 (#89 most common name, -69.2% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #12
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 124,411
#17. Taylor
Taylor is a name of English origin meaning “one who tailors clothes”.
Oregon
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,245
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 424 (#72 most common name, -65.9% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #17
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 100,972
#16. Natalie
Natalie is a name of French origin meaning “birthday of the Lord”.
Oregon
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,259
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 893 (#19 most common name, -29.1% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #21
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 95,076
#15. Ashley
Ashley is a name of English origin meaning “ash tree meadow”.
Oregon
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,262
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 281 (#131 most common name, -77.7% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #10
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 133,014
#14. Chloe
Chloe is a name of Greek origin meaning “blooming”.
Oregon
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,273
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 918 (#18 most common name, -27.9% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #20
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 96,467
#13. Hailey
Hailey is a name of English origin meaning “hay’s meadow”.
Oregon
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,276
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 529 (#53 most common name, -58.5% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #27
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 81,963
#12. Alexis
Alexis is a name of Greek origin meaning “helper”.
Oregon
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,386
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 447 (#65 most common name, -67.7% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #11
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 130,801
#11. Samantha
Samantha is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “told by God”.
Oregon
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,472
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 698 (#33 most common name, -52.6% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #8
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 134,281
#10. Sophia
Sophia is a name of Greek origin meaning “wisdom”.
Oregon
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,665
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,965 (#3 most common name, +18.0% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #13
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 119,222
#9. Grace
Grace is a name of Latin origin meaning “gracious”.
Oregon
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,684
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 977 (#16 most common name, -42.0% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #15
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 110,702
#8. Isabella
Isabella is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “devoted to God”.
Oregon
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,726
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,460 (#4 most common name, -15.4% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #7
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 149,534
#7. Elizabeth
Elizabeth is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “god is my oath”.
Oregon
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,744
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,135 (#12 most common name, -34.9% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #9
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 133,457
#6. Abigail
Abigail is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Joy Of The Father”.
Oregon
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,772
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,457 (#5 most common name, -17.8% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #6
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 150,882
#5. Olivia
Olivia is a name of Latin origin meaning “olive tree”.
Oregon
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 2,037
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,200 (#2 most common name, +8.0% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #4
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 156,018
#4. Hannah
Hannah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “grace”.
Oregon
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 2,088
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 848 (#23 most common name, -59.4% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #5
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 155,723
#3. Madison
Madison is a name of English origin meaning “son of Matthew”.
Oregon
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 2,172
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 884 (#20 most common name, -59.3% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #2
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 193,172
#2. Emma
Emma is a name of German origin meaning “universal”.
Oregon
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 2,483
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,269 (#1 most common name, -8.6% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #3
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 181,305
#1. Emily
Emily is a name of Latin origin meaning “to strive”.
Oregon
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 2,568
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,276 (#10 most common name, -50.3% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #1
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 223,714