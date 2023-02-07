Skip to Content
Most popular girl names in the ’00s in Oregon


phadungsak sawasdee // Shutterstock

Most popular girl names in the ’00s in Oregon

Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for girls in the 2000s in Oregon using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by number of babies born in Oregon from 2000 to 2009.

Note: The Social Security Administration collects data on baby names with a binary understanding of sex and gender. Stacker understands that names aren’t inherently gendered and will continue to look for opportunities in our coverage to demonstrate that.

Nolte Lourens // Shutterstock

#50. Katherine

Katherine is a name of Greek origin meaning “pure”.

Oregon
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 619
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 308 (#114 most common name, -50.2% compared to the 2000s)

National
– Rank: #37
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 65,330


Olesia Bilkei // Shutterstock

#49. Haley

Haley is a name of English origin meaning “hay meadow”.

Oregon
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 630
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 103 (#364 most common name, -83.7% compared to the 2000s)

National
– Rank: #42
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 57,010


DONOT6_STUDIO // Shutterstock

#48. Kylie

Kylie is a name of Aboriginal origin meaning “boomerang”.

Oregon
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 631
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 292 (#123 (tie) most common name, -53.7% compared to the 2000s)

National
– Rank: #64
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 46,406


DONUT6_STUDIO // Shutterstock

#47. Amelia

Amelia is a variation of Amalia, derived from the Germanic word amal meaning “work”.

Oregon
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 651
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,316 (#8 most common name, +102.2% compared to the 2000s)

National
– Rank: #98
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 33,227


Oksana Kuzmina // Shutterstock

#46. Kaitlyn

Kaitlyn is a name of Greek origin meaning “pure”.

Oregon
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 652
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 152 (#252 (tie) most common name, -76.7% compared to the 2000s)

National
– Rank: #35
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 66,885

Dasha Muller // Shutterstock

#45. Allison

Allison is a variation of the French name Alice, meaning “noble.”

Oregon
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 654
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 497 (#56 most common name, -24.0% compared to the 2000s)

National
– Rank: #41
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 59,958


Olesia Bilkei // Shutterstock

#44. Morgan

Morgan is a name of Welsh origin meaning “sea chief”.

Oregon
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 657
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 226 (#169 most common name, -65.6% compared to the 2000s)

National
– Rank: #31
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 70,734


Canva

#43. Kayla

Kayla is a name of Irish origin meaning “slim and fair”.

Oregon
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 666
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 223 (#171 most common name, -66.5% compared to the 2000s)

National
– Rank: #22
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 94,317


FreelySky // Shutterstock

#42. Jennifer

Jennifer is a name of English origin meaning “white shadow, white wave”.

Oregon
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 669
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 172 (#217 most common name, -74.3% compared to the 2000s)

National
– Rank: #39
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 63,401


Maria Evseyeva // Shutterstock

#41. Zoe

Zoe is a name of Greek origin meaning “life”.

Oregon
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 679
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 622 (#40 most common name, -8.4% compared to the 2000s)

National
– Rank: #55
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 48,728

Canva

#40. Paige

Paige is a name of Latin origin meaning “young helper”.

Oregon
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 680
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 375 (#91 (tie) most common name, -44.9% compared to the 2000s)

National
– Rank: #66
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 45,568


Lopolo // Shutterstock

#39. Victoria

Victoria is a name of Latin origin meaning “victory”.

Oregon
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 685
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 535 (#51 most common name, -21.9% compared to the 2000s)

National
– Rank: #25
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 84,924


Zdenka Darula // Shutterstock

#38. Brianna

Brianna is a name of Irish origin meaning “noble”.

Oregon
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 685
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 279 (#134 (tie) most common name, -59.3% compared to the 2000s)

National
– Rank: #18
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 99,768


FamVeld // Shutterstock

#37. Julia

Julia is a name of Latin origin meaning “youthful”.

Oregon
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 689
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 329 (#104 most common name, -52.2% compared to the 2000s)

National
– Rank: #30
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 70,848


Oleksiy Avtomonov // Shutterstock

#36. Kaylee

Kaylee is a name of American origin meaning “crown”.

Oregon
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 716
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 398 (#77 most common name, -44.4% compared to the 2000s)

National
– Rank: #44
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 56,397

Rob Marmion // Shutterstock

#35. Rachel

Rachel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “ewe”.

Oregon
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 716
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 182 (#206 (tie) most common name, -74.6% compared to the 2000s)

National
– Rank: #33
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 68,310


Natalia Kirichenko // Shutterstock

#34. Audrey

Audrey is a name of English origin meaning “noble strength”.

Oregon
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 722
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 770 (#30 most common name, +6.6% compared to the 2000s)

National
– Rank: #79
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 41,473


Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#33. Madeline

Madeline is a name of English origin meaning “high tower”.

Oregon
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 754
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 422 (#73 most common name, -44.0% compared to the 2000s)

National
– Rank: #57
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 48,249


Darren Brode // Shutterstock

#32. Savannah

Savannah is a name of Native American origin meaning “open plain”.

Oregon
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 770
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 459 (#62 most common name, -40.4% compared to the 2000s)

National
– Rank: #38
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 64,720


Canva

#31. Lillian

Lillian is a name of Latin origin meaning “lily”.

Oregon
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 773
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 839 (#25 most common name, +8.5% compared to the 2000s)

National
– Rank: #52
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 49,351

Canva

#30. Lauren

Lauren is a name of Latin origin meaning “the bay or laurel plant”.

Oregon
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 785
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 259 (#149 (tie) most common name, -67.0% compared to the 2000s)

National
– Rank: #19
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 97,144


Canva

#29. Mia

Mia is a name of Latin origin meaning “mine”.

Oregon
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 787
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,184 (#11 most common name, +50.4% compared to the 2000s)

National
– Rank: #26
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 83,475


Canva

#28. Maria

Maria is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “sea of bitterness”.

Oregon
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 798
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 344 (#99 most common name, -56.9% compared to the 2000s)

National
– Rank: #43
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 56,918


Michael Pettigrew // Shutterstock

#27. Megan

Megan is a name of Welsh origin meaning “pearl”.

Oregon
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 829
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 101 (#371 (tie) most common name, -87.8% compared to the 2000s)

National
– Rank: #36
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 66,812


Tetiana Iatsenko // Shutterstock

#26. Jasmine

Jasmine is a name of Persian origin meaning “gift from God”.

Oregon
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 934
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 359 (#95 most common name, -61.6% compared to the 2000s)

National
– Rank: #29
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 76,029

Canva

#25. Lily

Lily is a name of English origin, named after the flower.

Oregon
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 964
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 878 (#21 most common name, -8.9% compared to the 2000s)

National
– Rank: #45
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 56,163


Lopolo // Shutterstock

#24. Alyssa

Alyssa is a name of Greek origin meaning “rational”.

Oregon
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 999
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 295 (#121 most common name, -70.5% compared to the 2000s)

National
– Rank: #14
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 114,469


Krystyna Taran // Shutterstock

#23. Sydney

Sydney is a name of English origin meaning “wide meadow”.

Oregon
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,006
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 389 (#83 most common name, -61.3% compared to the 2000s)

National
– Rank: #28
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 76,431


Studio Romantic // Shutterstock

#22. Anna

Anna is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “grace”.

Oregon
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,033
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 521 (#54 most common name, -49.6% compared to the 2000s)

National
– Rank: #24
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 90,215


Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#21. Jessica

Jessica is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God beholds”.

Oregon
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,053
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 228 (#168 most common name, -78.3% compared to the 2000s)

National
– Rank: #23
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 90,630

Canva

#20. Ella

Ella is a name of German origin meaning “fairy maiden”.

Oregon
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,077
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 996 (#15 most common name, -7.5% compared to the 2000s)

National
– Rank: #34
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 67,442


Canva

#19. Ava

Ava is a name of Latin origin meaning “bird”.

Oregon
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,157
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,396 (#7 most common name, +20.7% compared to the 2000s)

National
– Rank: #16
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 104,495


Haywiremedia // Shutterstock

#18. Sarah

Sarah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “princess”.

Oregon
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,227
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 378 (#89 most common name, -69.2% compared to the 2000s)

National
– Rank: #12
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 124,411


photoDiod // Shutterstock

#17. Taylor

Taylor is a name of English origin meaning “one who tailors clothes”.

Oregon
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,245
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 424 (#72 most common name, -65.9% compared to the 2000s)

National
– Rank: #17
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 100,972


Canva

#16. Natalie

Natalie is a name of French origin meaning “birthday of the Lord”.

Oregon
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,259
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 893 (#19 most common name, -29.1% compared to the 2000s)

National
– Rank: #21
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 95,076

Canva

#15. Ashley

Ashley is a name of English origin meaning “ash tree meadow”.

Oregon
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,262
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 281 (#131 most common name, -77.7% compared to the 2000s)

National
– Rank: #10
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 133,014


Canva

#14. Chloe

Chloe is a name of Greek origin meaning “blooming”.

Oregon
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,273
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 918 (#18 most common name, -27.9% compared to the 2000s)

National
– Rank: #20
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 96,467


ucchie79 // Shutterstock

#13. Hailey

Hailey is a name of English origin meaning “hay’s meadow”.

Oregon
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,276
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 529 (#53 most common name, -58.5% compared to the 2000s)

National
– Rank: #27
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 81,963


Dasha Muller // Shutterstock

#12. Alexis

Alexis is a name of Greek origin meaning “helper”.

Oregon
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,386
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 447 (#65 most common name, -67.7% compared to the 2000s)

National
– Rank: #11
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 130,801


Oleggg // Shutterstock

#11. Samantha

Samantha is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “told by God”.

Oregon
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,472
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 698 (#33 most common name, -52.6% compared to the 2000s)

National
– Rank: #8
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 134,281

Impact Photography // Shutterstock

#10. Sophia

Sophia is a name of Greek origin meaning “wisdom”.

Oregon
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,665
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,965 (#3 most common name, +18.0% compared to the 2000s)

National
– Rank: #13
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 119,222


Marlon Lopez MMG1 Design // Shutterstock

#9. Grace

Grace is a name of Latin origin meaning “gracious”.

Oregon
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,684
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 977 (#16 most common name, -42.0% compared to the 2000s)

National
– Rank: #15
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 110,702


Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#8. Isabella

Isabella is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “devoted to God”.

Oregon
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,726
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,460 (#4 most common name, -15.4% compared to the 2000s)

National
– Rank: #7
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 149,534


Liudmila Fadzeyeva // Shutterstock

#7. Elizabeth

Elizabeth is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “god is my oath”.

Oregon
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,744
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,135 (#12 most common name, -34.9% compared to the 2000s)

National
– Rank: #9
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 133,457


Shyamalamuralinath // Shutterstock

#6. Abigail

Abigail is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Joy Of The Father”.

Oregon
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,772
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,457 (#5 most common name, -17.8% compared to the 2000s)

National
– Rank: #6
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 150,882

Canva

#5. Olivia

Olivia is a name of Latin origin meaning “olive tree”.

Oregon
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 2,037
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,200 (#2 most common name, +8.0% compared to the 2000s)

National
– Rank: #4
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 156,018


Canva

#4. Hannah

Hannah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “grace”.

Oregon
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 2,088
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 848 (#23 most common name, -59.4% compared to the 2000s)

National
– Rank: #5
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 155,723


Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#3. Madison

Madison is a name of English origin meaning “son of Matthew”.

Oregon
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 2,172
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 884 (#20 most common name, -59.3% compared to the 2000s)

National
– Rank: #2
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 193,172


New Africa // Shutterstock

#2. Emma

Emma is a name of German origin meaning “universal”.

Oregon
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 2,483
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,269 (#1 most common name, -8.6% compared to the 2000s)

National
– Rank: #3
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 181,305


Kateryna Gurska // Shutterstock

#1. Emily

Emily is a name of Latin origin meaning “to strive”.

Oregon
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 2,568
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,276 (#10 most common name, -50.3% compared to the 2000s)

National
– Rank: #1
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 223,714

