Most expensive homes for sale in Portland, Oregon

Buying a home is an investment—and an increasingly expensive one. The median value of a home in the United States reached $363,300 in July 2021, according to the National Association of Realtors. The market grew competitive and the price of homeownership shot out of reach for many Americans—but not for those willing to shell out big money for the most expensive homes on the market.

Homes with big price tags come with all sorts of enviable amenities. Pools, home gyms, high-tech fixtures, sweeping security systems, spacious yards, and a room for every need are luxuries most people covet. As people spent more time than ever before in their homes, these luxuries—and the cavernous square footage and yards that house them—became more desirable than ever.

The appetite for homes selling in the high six-figure range became voracious in 2020, and that trend continues into 2021, according to data from Redfin. Sales of such luxury homes increased

41.6% year-over-year in the first quarter of 2021, growing significantly more than the smaller increase for more moderately priced homes.

To learn more about home values in Portland, Oregon, Stacker analyzed data from realtor.com to compile a list of the most expensive homes for sale in the city. Homes are ranked by price with ties broken by price per square foot.

See the most expensive homes for sale in Portland below:

#10. 3425 SW Brentwood Dr, Portland ($4,975,000)

– 5 bedrooms; 5 bathrooms; 8,067 square feet; $616 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#9. 439 NW Hilltop Dr, Portland ($4,985,000)

– 4 bedrooms; 8 bathrooms; 7,624 square feet; $653 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#8. 1001 NW Lovejoy St Ph 3, Portland ($5,000,000)

– 3 bedrooms; 4 bathrooms; 3,308 square feet; $1,511 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#7. 1017 SW Rivington Dr, Portland ($5,199,000)

– 3 bedrooms; 4 bathrooms; 6,871 square feet; $756 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#6. 311 NW 12th Ave Unit 1601, Portland ($5,995,000)

– 4 bedrooms; 5 bathrooms; 4,500 square feet; $1,332 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#5. 3601 S River Pkwy Unit 3101, Portland ($6,295,000)

– 4 bedrooms; 5 bathrooms; 4,865 square feet; $1,293 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#4. 9912 NW Wind Ridge Dr, Portland ($7,778,500)

– 4 bedrooms; 9 bathrooms; 11,363 square feet; $684 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#3. 13000 NW Old Germantown Rd, Portland ($8,000,000)

– 4 bedrooms; 7 bathrooms; 7,286 square feet; $1,097 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#2. 1305 SW Myrtle Ct, Portland ($9,495,000)

– 3 bedrooms; 4 bathrooms; 7,581 square feet; $1,252 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#1. 429 NW Skyline Blvd Unit 1, Portland ($12,500,000)

– 7 bedrooms; 9 bathrooms; 12,000 square feet; $1,041 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

