JW Design // Shutterstock

Cats available for adoption in Portland, Oregon

Of the 7.6 companion animals who end up in U.S. shelters each year, 3.4 million are cats. Also annually, 2.7 million animals are euthanized in shelters; 1.4 million of them are cats. With an estimated 3,500 physical shelter locations around the country, odds are good you’re within close proximity to a shelter with cats looking for a home.

Stacker compiled a list of cats available for adoption in Portland on Petfinder, ranging in age, breed composition, temperament, and needs. Be sure to do your research on any cat you’re interested in taking home to ensure a good fit with your own lifestyle to ensure the animal you select will be enjoying a forever home with you.

Keep reading to meet some amazing felines available for adoption in Portland, Oregon.

Petfinder

Zuber

– Gender: Male

– Age: Young

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

– Read more on Petfinder



Petfinder

Otis

– Gender: Male

– Age: Baby

– Breed: Domestic Medium Hair

– Read more on Petfinder



Petfinder

Ollie

– Gender: Male

– Age: Baby

– Breed: Domestic Medium Hair

– Read more on Petfinder



Petfinder

Opal

– Gender: Female

– Age: Baby

– Breed: Domestic Medium Hair

– Read more on Petfinder



Petfinder

Onyx

– Gender: Female

– Age: Baby

– Breed: Domestic Medium Hair

– Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Mack

– Gender: Male

– Age: Adult

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

– Read more on Petfinder



Petfinder

Crow

– Gender: Male

– Age: Baby

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

– Read more on Petfinder



Petfinder

Dracula

– Gender: Male

– Age: Baby

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

– Read more on Petfinder



Petfinder

Fang

– Gender: Male

– Age: Baby

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

– Read more on Petfinder



Petfinder

Pumpkin

– Gender: Male

– Age: Baby

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

– Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Ivy

– Gender: Female

– Age: Baby

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

– Read more on Petfinder



Petfinder

Raine and Lilith (bonded sisters)

– Gender: Female

– Age: Young

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

– Read more on Petfinder



Petfinder

Eda and King (bonded pair)

– Gender: Female

– Age: Young

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

– Read more on Petfinder



Petfinder

Debbie

– Gender: Female

– Age: Young

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

– Read more on Petfinder



Petfinder

Jill

– Gender: Female

– Age: Baby

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

– Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Jack

– Gender: Male

– Age: Baby

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

– Read more on Petfinder



Petfinder

Kit – Local

– Gender: Female

– Age: Baby

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

– Read more on Petfinder



Petfinder

Birdie

– Gender: Female

– Age: Baby

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

– Read more on Petfinder



Petfinder

Cash

– Gender: Male

– Age: Baby

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

– Read more on Petfinder



Petfinder

Aster

– Gender: Female

– Age: Baby

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

– Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Blossom

– Gender: Female

– Age: Baby

– Breed: Domestic Long Hair

– Read more on Petfinder



Petfinder

Amy

– Gender: Female

– Age: Baby

– Breed: Domestic Medium Hair

– Read more on Petfinder



Petfinder

Glitterheart

– Gender: Female

– Age: Adult

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

– Read more on Petfinder



Petfinder

Sheldon

– Gender: Male

– Age: Baby

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

– Read more on Petfinder



Petfinder

Wren

– Gender: Female

– Age: Baby

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

– Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Ice

– Gender: Female

– Age: Baby

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

– Read more on Petfinder



Petfinder

Lani

– Gender: Female

– Age: Adult

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

– Read more on Petfinder



Petfinder

Mojo

– Gender: Male

– Age: Adult

– Breed: Tuxedo

– Read more on Petfinder



Petfinder

Sage and Cress

– Gender: Male

– Age: Baby

– Breed: Siamese

– Read more on Petfinder



Petfinder

Clover

– Gender: Female

– Age: Baby

– Breed: Tuxedo

– Read more on Petfinder

