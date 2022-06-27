What Portland, Oregon’s immigrant population looked like in 1900
Historical // Getty Images
What Portland, Oregon’s immigrant population looked like in 1900
FPG // Getty Images
#1. China
Lewis W. Hine // Getty Images
#2. Germany
Hulton Archive // Getty Images
#3. Canada
Bettmann // Getty Images
#4. England
FPG // Getty Images
#5. Ireland
Minnesota Historical Society // Getty Images
#6. Sweden
Historical // Getty Images
#7. Japan
Samuel Hopwood // Getty Images
#8. Russia
Buyenlarge // Getty Images
#9. Norway
Hulton Archive // Getty Images
#10. Scotland
Bettmann // Getty Images
#11. Italy
UniversalImagesGroup // Getty Images
#12. Switzerland
Bettmann // Getty Images
#13. Denmark
Universal History Archive // Getty Images
#14. France
Bettmann // Getty Images
#15. Austria
Minnesota Historical Society // Getty Images
#16. Poland
Bettmann // Getty Images
#17. Wales
Keystone-France // Getty Images
#18. Finland
FPG // Getty Images
#19. Belgium
Smith Collection/Gado // Getty Images
#20. Hungary
Universal History Archive // Getty Images
#21. Australia
FPG // Getty Images
#22. Bohemia
Universal History Archive // Getty Images
#23. Holland
ullstein bild Dtl. // Getty Images
#24. Pacific Islands (except Phillipine Islands)
Lewis W. Hine // Getty Images
#25. Born at sea
Print Collector // Getty Images
#26. Asia (except China, Japan, and India)
ullstein bild Dtl. // Getty Images
#27. South America
David RUBINGER // Getty Images
#28. Roumania
Hulton Archive // Getty Images
#29. India
Alexander Alland, Jr. // Getty Images
#30. Mexico
Universal History Archive // Getty Images
#31. West Indies (except Cuba and Puerto Rico)
Bettmann // Getty Images
#32. Turkey
ullstein bild // Getty Images
#33. Spain
Bettmann // Getty Images
#34. Europe (not otherwise specified)
Interim Archives // Getty Images
#35. Greece
Smith Collection/Gado // Getty Images
#36. Luxemburg
Bettmann // Getty Images
#37. Africa
David RUBINGER // Getty Images
#38. Portugal
Bettmann // Getty Images
#39. Other countries
Hulton Deutsch // Getty Images
#40. Cuba
Historical // Getty Images
Comments