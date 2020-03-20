Mt. Bachelor extends closure, still hopes to reopen

Top Stories

Also cancels all winter/spring events

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Mt. Bachelor, closed for the past week due to the COVID-19 outbreak, announced Friday that it is extending that closure for an indefinite period, with a goal of reopening as soon as they can.

On the resort's COVID-19 update page, they also said they are canceling all winter and spring Mt. Bachelor events.

Here's the resort's full statement:

As a result of the unfolding events surrounding the dynamic and unprecedented COVID-19 public health crisis, Mt. Bachelor has decided to further suspend all resort operations with the plan to resume operations, conditions permitting, as soon as the regulatory guidance allows and COVID-19 threat subsides.

This decision to further suspend operations is based on the desire by Mt. Bachelor to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

“We look forward to the time when when we can reopen the mountain to ski, ride, hike, bike and play, however the current COVID-19 health crisis has forced us to remain closed for now,” says John McLeod, president and general manager at Mt. Bachelor.

“This is an extremely fluid situation, but we firmly believe in the powerful value of spending time in the mountains, so our goal is to reopen as soon as the situation improves. If there is any chance for late spring skiing and riding, Mt. Bachelor will be the place to be.”

The top priority for Mt. Bachelor remains the health and safety of its staff, guests and local community. Guests are encouraged to reach out to the Mt. Bachelor guest services team to cancel or modify reservations if needed.

Given the extenuating circumstances related to COVID-19, Mt. Bachelor has modified its cancellation policies and Mt. Bachelor’s Central Reservations team will be available to make adjustments. Text 541-382-1709 or email info@mtbachelor.com with questions and changes. We anticipate a high number of requests and appreciate your patience as we work hard to respond to all inquiries

Stay tuned for further updates at www.mtbachelor.com