Bend councilors, school board urge Gov. Brown to let K-5 students return, step up testing

Top Stories

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Bend city councilors, school board members and a Deschutes County commissioner elect have written a letter to Oregon Gov. Kate Brown, urging her to let elementary school students return to classes Jan. 4 and step up a systematic COVID-19 testing approach for schools.

Here's their letter, in full:

December 2, 2020

Governor Kate Brown

State of Oregon

Director Colt Gill

Oregon Department of Education

VIA EMAIL ONLY

Dear Governor Brown and Director Gill,

Thank you for your tireless advocacy on behalf of Central Oregonians. We are confident that your efforts since March have saved countless lives and mitigated the spread of COVID-19. Without your leadership, we would surely be in an even direr situation.

We are writing to formally request that you further prioritize in-person K-12 education in Oregon, by overhauling current criteria for school reopening to recognize improved scientific understanding of COVID spread among children and opportunities to contain infection through screening and testing. Please consider (1) allowing elementary school students to return to in-person instruction on January 4, 2021, and (2) mobilizing available resources over the next 30 days toward a systematic testing approach focused on testing/screening students, teachers, and staff who choose to participate in in-person learning to prevent major outbreaks in schools and communities.

Our community, like most of Oregon, is encountering the darkest hour of the pandemic to date. But there is no more important institution in our community than education. We see this as an opportunity to refocus on centralized proactive testing as a way forward out of the current phase of the pandemic. Families and teachers have supported these measures across the country.[1] This is a dynamic public health crisis. The science is young and challenging for us as policymakers to digest and act on quickly. But data now show that elementary schools do not significantly contribute to spread of COVID-19.[2]

To that end, we ask that you:

Centralize and emphasize community testing of students, teachers, and staff at elementary schools, striving to match or exceed New York City Department of Education goals of testing 20% of students, teachers, and staff who choose to participate in in-person school on a monthly basis.

Open K-5 elementary schools on January 4, 2021, independent from county test positivity or county case rate, in consultation with public health authorities.

Allocate and advocate for funding to ensure schools are as safe as possible for children and safe workplaces for teachers and staff, including ensuring that schools have the funding necessary to reduce class sizes in order to meet spacing and other health and safety requirements and funding for solutions and measures for teachers and staff unable to work in the classroom.

Continue and strengthen, as needed, science-based restrictions and contact tracing on gatherings, businesses, and other sources of the spread of COVID-19 that have resulted in significant outbreaks.

Implement measures to ensure older children can return to school safely as soon as possible after January 4, 2021.

Prioritize opportunities for vaccination for teachers and staff as vaccines become available.

Kids from all backgrounds are suffering disproportionately from the lack of in-person education. But school closures are exacerbating the privilege gap, which is particularly concerning in communities like ours, where we struggle to serve our most vulnerable kids and families. Workers and small businesses and families who depend on them will also continue to struggle if we fail to open schools, both now (as parents stay home to teach their children) and in the future (as we fail to adequately educate a generation of Oregonians). Solving the current and growing economic crisis hinges on whether we can meet the current public health crisis.

You have been presented with an exceedingly difficult situation and led us admirably. We owe it to Central Oregon children and teachers to act on the data now available to us—to pivot from “treating schools like they are uniquely dangerous, when in fact they are uniquely essential.”[3] We are confident that working together, if this effort proves misguided, we can nimbly adapt as Oregonians have done throughout this pandemic. Thank you for your leadership.

Sincerely,

Sally Russell, Mayor of Bend

Anthony Broadman, Bend City Councilor-elect

Melanie Kebler, Bend City Councilor-elect

Megan Perkins, Bend City Councilor-elect

Rita Schenkelberg, Bend City Councilor-elect

Gena Goodman-Campbell, Bend City Councilor

Justin Livingston, Bend City Councilor

Bruce Abernethy, Bend City Councilor

Chris Piper, Bend City Councilor

Bill Moseley, Bend City Councilor

Barb Campbell, Bend City Councilor

Phil Chang, Deschutes County Commissioner-elect

Rep. Cheri Helt, HD 54

Carrie Douglass, Chair, Bend-La Pine School Board

Amy Tatom, FNP, Bend-La Pine School Board

Caroline Skidmore, Bend-La Pine School Board

Julie Craig, Bend-La Pine School Board

Shimiko Montgomery, Bend-La Pine School Board

Katy Brooks, CEO, Bend Chamber

[1] https://twitter.com/UFT/status/1333178897521729538?s=20

[2] See attached Letter of Dr. Kate Broadman of October 13, 2020, compiling data; https://www.nytimes.com/2020/11/29/nyregion/schools-reopening-partially.html (“mounting evidence has shown that elementary schools in particular can be relatively safe, as long as strict safety protocols are followed.”)

[3] Id. at 1.