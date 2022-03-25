Distracted trucker in rollover crash, spills load of lumber that blocks George Millican Road

PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) – A truck driver from Illinois became distracted after dropping an item in his cab, leading to a rollover crash that spilled a load of lumber and blocked George Millican Road for a time Friday afternoon, Crook County sheriff’s deputies said.

Deputies and Crook County Fire & Rescue medics were dispatched around 3:25 p.m. to a reported rollover truck crash involving a semi hauling lumber that was blocking both lanes near milepost 9 on SW George Millican Road, Sergeant Mitch Madden said.

Deputies contacted the driver who had been alone in the truck, a 48-year-old from Evanston, Illinois who was heading south at the wheel of a 2022 freightliner truck towing a trailer of wood products when he became distracted after dropping an object in the cab, Madden said.

He veered off the road shoulder, causing him to over-correct and lose control, sending the truck rolling onto its side and the contents spilling out.

The driver was evaluated by medics and released at the scene.

Princes Towing from Madras was contacted to remove the truck. The sheriff’s office also was assisted by the Crook County Road Department and an Oregon State Police trooper.

No citations were issued, the sergeant said.