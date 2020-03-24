C.O. construction workers can stay on the job
Despite the stay-at-home and selected business closures order from Gov. Kate Brown, construction companies are permitted to continue building, as long as workers maintain strict social distancing guidelines, the Central Oregon Builders Association says.
Comments
1 Comment
“construction companies are permitted to continue building, as long as workers maintain strict social distancing guidelines, the Central Oregon Builders Association says”
—
So how exactly are construction companies considered “essential” ? And how are concrete cutters, clean-up crews, wood sanders, painters, insulation teams, and grinders going to do their work without proper masks ?
—
On the face of this- good for them- but I’m pretty sure a lot of other industries will now challenge Kate Brown’s Executive Order on the grounds that she is single-handedly deciding which industries survive and which will fail !
—
Kate Brown has now reached a new low with the clear implementation of a unilateral Death Panel.