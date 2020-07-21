Skip to Content
Bend Police to lose 5 positions and 12 vehicles

The department faces budget cuts of $3.1 million due to COVID-19-related revenue losses.

  1. Now the poo on the fan is getting serious- Failed Governor Kate Brown done put a bum load of Police (to go along with nurses- health care officials- waiters and waitresses-teachers- Oh well… you get it) out of work !

    Oh yeh- the covid corona wuhan bat flu disgrace was pretty damn funny when it was just the “non-essentials” ! Now the reality of what Brown has done to our economy- our education system-our lives… is hitting law enforcement- Good ! Let’s see how long an uptick in crime will affect voters state-wide… votes have consequences people- get out and sign the recall petition and get yer lives back !

