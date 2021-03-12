Bend market finds happy surprise
Newport Avenue Market employees have found some 20 paintings hidden throughout the shelves. The artist is still a mystery.
Newport Avenue Market employees have found some 20 paintings hidden throughout the shelves. The artist is still a mystery.
Comments
1 Comment
“I’m not sure how long they were on the shelves”. At their prices you’d think they might be able to check often enough to know. Health and sanitation do not appear to be concerns. Fortunately, it wasn’t cockroaches. This time.