People impressed with Pilot Butte fireworks
NewsChannel 21 took to the streets to hear what people thought of Bend's Pilot Butte fireworks display, which was sponsored by Subaru of Bend.
NewsChannel 21 took to the streets to hear what people thought of Bend's Pilot Butte fireworks display, which was sponsored by Subaru of Bend.
Comments
1 Comment
Watched them from my back porch- Much better (longer) then in years past- but the engineering crew needs to learn how to disperse the fireworks so they don’t constantly “pile up” one on top of another like we saw. Go ahead- watch any video… these displays should be pushed out to the right- the left- up the middle… not just constantly straight up and overlapping. spend a single year watching August fireworks from Japan- they do it right ! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=utSnj2fRR0c