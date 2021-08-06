Biden touts economic recovery after US added 943,000 jobs in July

CNN - US Politics



By Kate Sullivan, CNN

President Joe Biden on Friday touted the country’s economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic after the US added 943,000 jobs in July and the unemployment rate fell to 5.4%.

“Now while our economy is far from complete, and while we undoubtedly will have ups and downs along the way as we continue to battle the Delta surge of Covid, what is indisputable now is this: The Biden plan is working. The Biden plan produces results, and the Biden plan is moving the country forward,” Biden said, speaking from the White House.

The July jobs report released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics Friday showed the biggest job gain since August of last year, when more than 1 million positions were added back. It was more than the 870,000 jobs economists had expected.

Some 253,000 jobs were added in restaurants and bars alone last month. The hospitality and leisure industries, which were decimated by Covid-19 lockdown measures, were once again the biggest contributors of job gains.

Biden also touted the massive $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill, called the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which is making its way through the Senate.

