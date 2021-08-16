Ryan Reynolds says ‘Free Guy’ sequel is a go

CNN - Entertainment



20TH CENTURY STUDIOS, WALT DISNEY PICTURES, UMG, CNN

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Well, that was quick and yet not.

Ryan Reynolds’ latest film “Free Guy” just came out and already there is talk of a sequel.

Over the weekend, Reynolds took to his verified Twitter account to confirm it.

“Aaannnnd after 3 years messaging #FreeGuy as an original IP movie, Disney confirmed today they officially want a sequel,” he tweeted. “Woo hoo!! #irony.”

The film’s director Shawn Levy retweeted Reynolds, adding his own “Yuuuuuuuup.”

In the movie, Reynolds stars as a bank employee who lives in a world inside of a video game.

The film landed in the top spot at the weekend box office over the weekend, pulling in $28.4 million, a stronger than expected opening, according to Box Office Mojo.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.