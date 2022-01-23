St. Charles virtual Saints Gala raises funds for PEDAL program, help kids with special needs
The St. Charles PEDAL (Programs of Evaluation, Development and Learning) clinic is the recipient of this year's St. Charles virtual Saints Gala fundraiser and is asking for community support.
The clinic evaluates children and youth with special health care needs.
They’re asking for donations so they can add a full-time developmental pediatrician, which would ease the burden of families having to drive to Portland for assistance.
Click here to donate.
