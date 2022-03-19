GOP candidate for governor Jessica Gomez speaks with NewsChannel 21
NewsChannel 21 met with Republican gubernatorial candidate Jessica Gomez on Saturday. Gomez's top three priorities are building a strong resilient regional economy, public safety and education. Gomez is founder and CEO of a company that makes microchips. She has lived in Southern Oregon for about 20 years. For more information: https://www.jessicagomezforgovernor.com/
I’d want to know what her plans for building a strong resilient regional economy, public safety and education. Just saying the words doesn’t describe her opinions or beliefs.
We will endeavor, as here, to include links to candidates’ websites for those who desire more detail or to get in touch with their campaigns.