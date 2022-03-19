Skip to Content
GOP candidate for governor Jessica Gomez speaks with NewsChannel 21

NewsChannel 21 met with Republican gubernatorial candidate Jessica Gomez on Saturday. Gomez's top three priorities are building a strong resilient regional economy, public safety and education. Gomez is founder and CEO of a company that makes microchips. She has lived in Southern Oregon for about 20 years. For more information: https://www.jessicagomezforgovernor.com/

Kelsey McGee

Kelsey McGee is a multimedia journalist for NewsChannel 21.

Comments

2 Comments

  1. I’d want to know what her plans for building a strong resilient regional economy, public safety and education. Just saying the words doesn’t describe her opinions or beliefs.

