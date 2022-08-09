Heart of Oregon Corps set for major Redmond campus expansion
The organization received $2 million from the state, and can now move ahead with its expansion plans in Redmond.
The organization received $2 million from the state, and can now move ahead with its expansion plans in Redmond.
KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.