Published 6:37 PM

Nearly 1,600 teddy bears donated for the 24th annual Teddy Bear Run

 Dozens of motorcycle riders revved their engines for Saturday's 24th annual Teddy Bear Run. It was a group ride that started at Wild Horse Harley-Davidson in Bend. The group effort was to deliver teddy bears to Central Oregon hospitals. The teddy bears were placed outside the emergency rooms.

Nearly 1,600 teddy bears were donated by the group, A.B.A.T.E. of Central Oregon. After delivering the teddy bears, people met at the Loyal Order of Moose Lodge in Redmond for a raffle drawing.

Kelsey McGee

Kelsey McGee is a multimedia journalist for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Kelsey here.

