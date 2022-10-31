Here’s where weather will be tricky or a treat this Halloween



By Jennifer Gray, CNN meteorologist

While much of the country has been handed a bag of treats from Mother Nature this Halloween, a few semi-spooky spots will still loom as the witches, ghosts and ghouls come out under the Halloween moon.

Temperatures are a treat this Halloween

Here’s how some of the country’s spookiest cities will fare for Halloween night, as much of the country will see some sweet temperatures.

Across the Northeast, including New England, temperatures should be in the low 60s this evening. Boston could get close to 70 this afternoon.

In the Southeast, temperatures will also be in the low 60s. The Deep South will be a few degrees warmer this evening, most likely in the 70s for trick-or-treaters.

The Midwest, Plains and Northern Plains will all be in the 60s this afternoon and evening.

Across the Southwest, temperatures will be balmy, in the 80s, then falling quickly once the sun sets.

The cool spot will be in the Pacific Northwest, where rain and cooler temperatures will dominate. Expect temperatures in the 50s this evening.

Click here to see your city’s trick-or-treat weather.

Rain

Both sides of the country will be dealing with a soggy Halloween forecast. While rain in the Pacific Northwest could be viewed as more of a treat, after barely a drop of rain fell between July and September, the continued rain during the last week has already begun to play some tricks.

“Persistent rainfall over the Olympic [Mountain]s has also prompted a river flood warning for the Skokomish River given a rapid rise in a short period of time,” the National Weather Service office in Seattle wrote.

After a super-slow start to Seattle’s wet season, atmospheric rivers have come onshore one after another during the last week, bringing nonstop rain to the Pacific Northwest. The rivers of moisture provide much of the rain for the region, and another one is in progress today, in conjunction with a cold front, which means Halloween will be wet.

“24-hour rainfall totals have been pretty impressive thus far with 3-5 inches over the Coast and Olympics and 1-3 inches over the Cascades,” Seattle’s weather service office added.

The rain continues tonight for places like Seattle and Tacoma, and will stretch as far south as Portland, where recent wildfires have scorched roughly half a million acres of terrain this year.

“The primary concern with this event will be if the front stalls over recently burned area it may be

enough to cause debris flows,” the weather service office in Portland pointed out.

Rainfall totals should be in the 1- to 3-inch range and could still be going strong this evening.

“It’s possible that the front will slow and stall causing a very wet Halloween for all,” forecasters at the weather service in Portland warned.

Lingering showers play tricks in the East

An eerie fog has settled in across parts of the East this morning, already painting the perfect Halloween scene.

“The early part of this Halloween seems to be full of tricks for this forecaster as fog development has perhaps been more widespread than previously thought,” the weather service office in Philadelphia noted.

And the tricks may not be finished today, as rain is set to impact much of the Appalachians and portions of the Ohio Valley and Great Lakes. The rain will be more scattered in nature, so heavier downpours should be few and far between.

Places like Raleigh, Washington DC, Pittsburgh, Cleveland and Indianapolis could all see showers this evening.

The rain should steer clear of the Eastern Seaboard for one more day before pushing in on Tuesday.

“The forecast for Halloween remains mostly unchanged and thus should generally provide treats for most trick-or-treaters and sports enthusiasts alike,” the weather service office in Philadelphia stressed.

Tonight’s World Series game in Philadelphia should start out mostly dry, however, a few showers could move in before the end of the game.

