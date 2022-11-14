Some locals have taken to social media such as Reddit to voice their displeasure. Season passes will now be up 100% over a four-year period, and 30 percent just this year.

Lee Anderson is an anchor and producer for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Lee here .

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.