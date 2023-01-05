Save The Date: Carly has some great events
If you need some weekend fun ideas on the High Desert, look no further. (Unless you want to look at http://events.ktvz.com .)
If you need some weekend fun ideas on the High Desert, look no further. (Unless you want to look at http://events.ktvz.com .)
KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.