Second Nels Anderson Road big building move goes off without a hitch
What could possibly have been the largest building ever lifted and moved in Central Oregon only went a half-mile, but it took 2 1/2 hours!
What could possibly have been the largest building ever lifted and moved in Central Oregon only went a half-mile, but it took 2 1/2 hours!
KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.