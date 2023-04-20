Save The Date: Our weekly look at weekend happenings
Carly Keenan has some great fun lined up for you in Central Oregon! Find even more (or post yours!) at http://events.ktvz.com.
Carly Keenan has some great fun lined up for you in Central Oregon! Find even more (or post yours!) at http://events.ktvz.com.
KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.