They really are a ‘scree-um,’ ‘The Addams Family: A New Musical,’ presented by Caldera HS students
Caldera High School presents The Addams Family: A New Musical. All our favorite Addams Family characters are present.
Caldera High School presents The Addams Family: A New Musical. All our favorite Addams Family characters are present.
KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.