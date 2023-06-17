Families gather at COCC for 2023 commencement to see loved ones achieve their goals
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Central Oregon Community College held their commencement ceremony on the campus Saturday. Families were eager to see their loved ones bedecked in their cap and gown attire. There was a wide array of colorful balloons, large bouquets of flowers and people ready to capture the moment with a picture. Over 700 degrees and certificates were awarded and celebrated for students of the classes of 2022 and 2023.