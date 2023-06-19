The City of La Pine is calling on its residents to commit to ten hours of volunteering this year. Tracee Tuesday talks about what clubs and causes you can join.

Tracee Tuesday is a multimedia journalist for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Tracee here .

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.