The local transit authority got a grant of more than $200K to buy some electric or hybrid vehicles. Buses will not be included until CET can determine if electric vehicles will work in Central Oregon's weather.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.