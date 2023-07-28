BINGO! for Coco’s Kids, helping kids go to the Deschutes County Fair
Coco's Kids is an organization that serves children in need in Central Oregon. This Friday night bingo fundraiser in Redmond hopes to help kids go the Deschutes County Fair.
