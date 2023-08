Sunriver visitors and residents on Saturday could view beautiful and intricate designs on hundreds of quilts at the 34th Annual Sunriver Quilt Show . There were over 200 quilts hung around cafés' and stores. The quilt show was the main attraction for many visitors coming to Sunriver. The show was put on by The Village at Sunriver and the Mountain Meadow Quilt Guild .

