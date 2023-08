At Gramma Roses Petting Zoo in Prineville, they have added new animals for you to pet and feed since they first opened in 2017. They used to have a total of three kangaroos. Now they have eight kangaroos and wallabies. The owner of Gramma Roses said Sunday they've also added an African crested porcupine, a llama and an alpaca.

