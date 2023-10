The Bend Food Project was started eight years ago, to help local pantries like The Giving Plate provide food to people who need it. It's run entirely by volunteers. And every two months, there are two Saturdays set aside to have neighborhood coordinators pick up green bags filled with healthy non-perishable food.

