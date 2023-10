Volunteers rolled up their sleeves and put on gloves for a community event at the BrightSide Animal Center Thrift Store in Redmond Sunday. Hundreds of bottles and cans were sorted and counted in a four-hour time frame. This is one of the organization's major fundraisers to help bring in money for the animal shelter. The goal is to raise $4,000 to $5,000.

