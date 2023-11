Volunteers got to work early Saturday morning at the BrightSide Thrift Store in Redmond. They put on their gloves to sort cans for the holiday sort in support of BrightSide Animal Center's furry friends. The goal was to raise $3,000 and fill 80 bags.

