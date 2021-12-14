September 2022 trial date set for accused Bend Police officer

A Sept. 20, 2022 trial date has been set for Bend Police Officer Kevin Uballez, who pleaded not guilty Tuesday to misdemeanor charges of fourth-degree assault and harassment, accused of slamming an intoxicated man to the pavement on Skyliners Road last June. Court records indicate Uballez, who is on administrative leave, currently is living in Portland. A four-day, six-person jury trial is scheduled, with a trial readiness hearing set for Sept. 15.