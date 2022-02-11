Forest Service set to begin trail restoration work at Tumalo Falls

The Bend-Fort Rock Ranger District on Deschutes National Forest said Friday it soon will implement a Tumalo Falls Trail Restoration Project, to address impacts to riparian areas and soil stability along Tumalo Creek upstream from the falls.

They say to please provide any comments within 20 days (by March 3, 2022) to Nate Dachtler, Fisheries Biologist, at nate.dachtler@usda.gov. The local responsible official has 40 days to respond to comments and address input.