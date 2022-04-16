Bend Brewing Company kicks Easter weekend off with celebration

Bend Brewing Company in downtown Bend was supposed to host an Easter egg hunt on Saturday, a nice way for families to get together and have some fun, along with some live music.

On the grass section, there was to be two sections flagged off for two age groups to hunt the eggs. But apparently the snow caused the egg hunt's cancellation.

The Easter bunny did hop on over to hand out chocolate and eggs and to pose for photos.

The Easter egg hunt happened one other time pre-Covid and is expected to happen again next year.