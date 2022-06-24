Coastal store in Redmond giving away 300 kids’ life jackets as summer arrives

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) --

With temperatures getting warm this weekend and families heading to local lakes, streams and pools, every Coastal store will give away 300 life jackets for kids up to 12 years of age this Saturday, June 25. The life jackets are absolutely free to all families and are while supplies last.

The special event will take place in every Coastal parking lot starting Saturday at 11am. This is a first come, first serve event. While children aren’t required to be in attendance, the life jackets are best fit if the child can attend.

Living in the Pacific Northwest with our many lakes, rivers and beaches, everyone is all too familiar with the possibility of water tragedies. When the weather warms up the water in the lakes rivers and other recreational areas can still be very cold. Currents and other water dangers can be unpredictable, and everyone must stay informed on current conditions and take precautions to keep a day in the water both fun and safe. Coastal encourages all kids and parents alike to wear life jackets.

“Water safety is top of mind for all of us here at Coastal,” according to Coastal CEO Lori McKinnon. “Some of our employees have shared with me over the years their personal experiences with family members drowning in lakes and rivers, when they believe simply wearing a life jacket could have made all the difference,” continued McKinnon. “This year we are giving away 6,000 life jackets to kids in the communities we serve. We hope that we can help make a difference when it comes to families coming home safe after a day of playing in the water,” concluded McKinnon.

The lifejacket giveaway will take place at all 21 of Coastal’s stores in Oregon and Washington.