10 Barrel Brewing’s annual ‘Beer Wars’ returns Saturday
This year, participants in 10 Barrel Brewing's Beer Wars also can judge and choose the best wings as well, in Wing Wars.
This year, participants in 10 Barrel Brewing's Beer Wars also can judge and choose the best wings as well, in Wing Wars.
KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.